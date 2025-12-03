Top Stories

Unions reject Telefónica’s initial proposal for 5,040 redundancies affecting three main companies in redundancy plan

Posted By: The Corner 3rd December 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | Trade unions have rejected Telefónica’s initial proposal for the redundancy plan it wants to implement in its subsidiaries Telefónica de España, Móviles and Soluciones. The proposal covers 5,040 redundancies out of the 6,088 proposed in the Spanish telecommunications company’s overall restructuring plan. The Sumados-Fetico trade union group has stated that ‘it will not be part of the agreement, as it does not meet the conditions for reaching it’.

The possibility of compulsory redundancies due to the shortage of early retirees, vetoes on departures in critical areas, and the lack of a voluntary redundancy bonus are the main stumbling blocks to the agreement in the companies that have signed the Related Companies Agreement (CEV).

