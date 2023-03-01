Vocento to pay interim dividend of €0.046 gross per share for 2022 financial year

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Vocento, at its meeting on 27 February 2023, has resolved to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders that an ordinary dividend be paid out of the profit for 2022, in the amount of €5,500,000, at a rate of approximately €0.046 gross per share for each VOC share, from which the applicable withholding tax will be deducted. The amount per share will be definitively determined by the Board of Directors and/or the legal representatives of VOC when the amount of its treasury shares is fixed. If the General Meeting of Shareholders resolves to pay the above-mentioned ordinary dividend, it will be paid in cash on 3 May 2023.

On the other hand, Tango Comunicación Estratégica, S.L., 90% owned by VOC, has formalised the purchase of 85% of the share capital of the company Rosàs, Estudio de Comunicación, S.L. (&Rosàs), linked to the activities of strategy, creation and design of marketing campaigns. The price of the transaction amounts to 5.52 million euros, plus a variable component for a maximum amount of 255,000 euros linked to the fulfilment of milestones in the business plan for successive years. There are unconditional put and call options on the minority stake.