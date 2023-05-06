Top Stories

Volkswagen sales reach €76,198m (+21.5%) in 1Q23, while BMW’s total €36,853m 8 (-64%)

TOPICS:
Volkswagen analysis

Posted By: The Corner 6th May 2023

Norbolsa | Volkswagen yesterday posted sales and operating profit above consensus expectations, €76,198M (+21.5%) against €72,300M estimated and €4,730M (versus -29.9% year-on-year) as opposed to €4,076M, respectively, mainly driven by volume, strong pricing and product mix. Geographically, growth was largely attributable to strong growth in Europe and NAFTA, while on the negative side, deliveries in China declined by -14.5%.

Meanwhile, BMW released its 1Q23 results, coming in above consensus expectations. Sales reached €36,853M (-64%) versus €2,700M estimated and the operating margin was 14.6%, above analysts’ estimates (10.3%). Even so, the Group is still not improving its margin forecast for FY23 (8%-10%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.