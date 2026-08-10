Top Stories

Engie, Nokia and E.ON among leading candidates to join Eurostoxx 50 in September

TOPICS:
bolsa cotizaciones indices europeos 910x512 1

Posted By: The Corner 10th August 2026

Report by Banco Sabadell

According to data as at the close of trading on 3 August, Engie (ranked 33rd) would be a clear candidate for inclusion in the index during the annual review in September, as it ranks above 40th place in the market capitalisation ranking (adjusted for free float) compiled by Eurostoxx 50.

Furthermore, Nokia (43) and E.ON (44) would also be well-positioned to join the index given the possible exit of BMW (60), Wolters Kluwer (62) and Volkswagen (63), which would be excluded as they are ranked below 60th place.

In any case, the final figures will not be known until the close of trading on 31 August and, given the current volatile market environment, we cannot rule out surprises, particularlyamongst the stocks in the 40–60 range.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.