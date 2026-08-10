Indra’s Hispasat secures main contract for the IRIS2 space project, valued at over €1.6 billion

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Indra (IDR) has informed the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the negotiation process by the SpaceRISE consortium has been concluded – comprising Eutelsat, Hispasat, S.A. (in which IDR holds an 89.68 per cent stake) and SES – with the European Commission and the European Space Agency to launch the IRIS2 constellation, as well as the plan for the development and deployment of the European secure satellite communications system, which is due to enter service in 2030.

Under this agreement, Hispasat, S.A. has been appointed prime contractor for the antenna infrastructure, control systems and connection to ground networks, with a budget in excess of 1,600 million euros. This space programme will be the largest and most complex ever developed in Europe to date, marking the first time a Spanish company has taken the lead on a major European space project.

Furthermore, Hispasat, S.A. will lead the development of the very low Earth orbit (LEO) layer of the system, aimed at providing direct connectivity services to mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), and will commit up to €600 million to ensure access to satellite communications in non-geostationary orbits in regions of high strategic value for commercial and military applications.