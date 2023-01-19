ESMA unveils strategy for next five years

F. Rodríguez | The European Securities and Markets Authority, (ESMA), has presented the broad outlines of its strategy for the period 2023-2028, which will have three priorities: “promoting the efficiency and stability of EU markets”, “strengthening retail investor protection” and achieving these two objectives by “reinforcing supervision”. Sustainability and innovation in technology and data processing will be the two “key drivers” in the functioning of the organisation.

As part of this strategy, ESMA plans to implement the European Single Access Point (ESAP), a single system for access to information on financial products and markets and sustainability in the eurozone, as the organisation maintains the “ambition to achieve a common supervisory culture in the EU” and the “convergence of supervisory approaches and outcomes”.

ESMA will also put a “particular focus on retail investors”, presenting “actions related to engagement and effective information and disclosure”.