Top Stories

44 stocks with ‘Buy’ recommendation and four with ‘Sell’ in July Consensus

TOPICS:
120906Bolsa2

Posted By: The Corner 5th August 2026

The average recommendation stands at 1.94 points, slightly more bullish than at the end of 2025 (a score of between 1 and 2 points is considered a ‘clear buy’ and between 3.5 and 5 a ‘clear sell’).

Patrivalor Analysis

The market capitalisation of the Spanish companies analysed stood at €1,262,174.69 million at the end of July 2026, representing a rise of 13.6% compared with the end of 2025.

The weighted average target price is €10.84, down by 11.07% compared with the previous year, whilst the weighted average market price is €10.93 (down by 9.44% compared with the previous year). Therefore, the weighted average between the market price and the target price is 0.8%.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio stands at 19.25 times earnings (up 3.7 per cent compared with the end of the financial year); the inverse of this ratio gives a dividend yield of 5.2 per cent (representing a fall of 3.5 per cent compared with last year).

The average recommendation stands at 1.94 points, slightly more bullish than at the end of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a “clear buy” and between 3.5 and 5 a “clear sell”).

Stocks rated ‘buy’

There are now 44 stocks rated between 1 and 2 points; at the close of 2025, there were 44:

Inditex, Aena, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Faes, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Repsol, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Indra, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Ferrovial, ACS, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Global Dominion, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja and Indexa Capital.

Stocks on sale

There are now 4 stocks between 3.5 and 5 points; at the close of 2025 there were 7:

Viscofan, Melia, Gestamp Automoción and Talgo.

Stocks Target PriceEPSRecommendation
ACCIONA242,3710,932,67
ACCIONA ENERGIA24,031,142,75
ACERINOX12,201,031,00
ACS112,153,202,00
AEDAS HOMES24,003,361,00
AENA26,551,562,00
ALMIRALL14,250,372,00
AMADEUS65,053,141,00
ARCELORMITTAL54,705,091,00
ATRESMEDIA5,610,582,00
BANCO DE SABADELL3,750,353,00
BANCO SANTANDER12,451,061,00
BANKINTER13,960,953,00
BBVA23,832,122,00
CAF55,403,973,00
CAIXABANK12,850,921,00
CELLNEX TELECOM42,10-0,441,50
CIE AUTOMOTIVE38,103,191,00
CIRSA23,000,582,00
COLONIAL SFL7,790,381,33
DIA52,101,442,00
EBRO FOODS20,001,323,00
ENAGAS18,580,902,00
ENCE3,70-0,141,00
ENDESA39,802,001,00
FAES6,001,162,00
FCC15,000,611,00
FERROVIAL56,000,862,00
FLUIDRA27,501,081,00
GESTAMP AUTOMOCION3,300,275,00
GLOBAL DOMINION5,250,142,00
GRIFOLS15,150,773,00
IAG5,650,621,00
IBERDROLA21,800,971,00
INDEXA CAPITAL18,200,052,00
INDITEX57,002,171,00
INDRA58,001,931,50
LOGISTA32,102,141,00
MAPFRE SA4,210,231,00
MELIA HOTELS8,600,715,00
MERLIN PROPERTIES17,300,531,00
NATURGY29,802,151,00
NEINOR HOMES21,101,781,00
OHLA0,70-0,041,50
PHARMA MAR100,004,101,00
PRISA (Promotora Informa)0,40-0,013,00
PROSEGUR4,000,123,00
PROSEGUR CASH (CASH)0,880,073,00
PUIG BRANDS20,801,022,00
RED ELECTRICA (REDEIA)16,500,931,00
REPSOL26,002,641,50
ROVI71,502,672,50
SACYR4,530,181,00
SOLARIA20,001,043,00
TALGO3,100,043,67
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS37,951,611,50
TELEFONICA4,230,182,67
TUBACEX4,100,142,00
UNICAJA2,880,241,00
VIDRALA107,5110,812,00
VISCOFAN45,703,475,00

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.