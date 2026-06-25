Mapfre and Técnicas Reunidas win the AECA 2026 Corporate Transparency Award

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team,

The Spanish Association of Accounting and Business Administration (AECA) has awarded the 2026 “AECA Corporate Transparency Award” to Mapfre and Técnicas Reunidas, in the IBEX 35 and IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap categories, respectively. The award evaluates and recognises the efforts and achievements of both companies in the areas of transparency and the disclosure of financial information, corporate governance and sustainability. Representatives from both companies collected the award during a ceremony at Espacio Maldonado in Madrid. The 25th edition of the AECA Award for Corporate Transparency concluded with the presentation of the following awards:

IBEX 35 – Winner: Mapfre

IBEX 35 – Runner-up: Telefónica and Repsol

IBEX 35 – Special Mention – Most significant improvement compared to the previous edition: Unicaja

IBEX 35 – Special Mention – Improvement in integrated reporting: ACS

IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap – Winner: Técnicas Reunidas

IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap – Runner-up: Viscofan and Tubacex

Jury and evaluation

The jury for the 25th edition of the Awards comprised: