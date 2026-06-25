Mapfre and Técnicas Reunidas win the AECA 2026 Corporate Transparency Award

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team,
The Spanish Association of Accounting and Business Administration (AECA) has awarded the 2026 “AECA Corporate Transparency Award” to Mapfre and Técnicas Reunidas, in the IBEX 35 and IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap categories, respectively. The award evaluates and recognises the efforts and achievements of both companies in the areas of transparency and the disclosure of financial information, corporate governance and sustainability. Representatives from both companies collected the award during a ceremony at Espacio Maldonado in Madrid. The 25th edition of the AECA Award for Corporate Transparency concluded with the presentation of the following awards:
- IBEX 35 – Winner: Mapfre
- IBEX 35 – Runner-up: Telefónica and Repsol
- IBEX 35 – Special Mention – Most significant improvement compared to the previous edition: Unicaja
- IBEX 35 – Special Mention – Improvement in integrated reporting: ACS
- IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap – Winner: Técnicas Reunidas
- IBEX Medium Cap & IBEX Small Cap – Runner-up: Viscofan and Tubacex
Jury and evaluation
The jury for the 25th edition of the Awards comprised:
- Leandro Cañibano. President of AECA. Chair of the Jury
- Enrique Bonsón. Chair of AECA’s New Technologies and Accounting Committee
- Sergio Bravo. CEO of Global Auditoría
- Alfredo Delgado. Vice-Dean of the Spanish Association of Registrars
- Santiago Durán. President of the Institute of Accounting and Auditing
- Juan Luis Gandía. Professor at the University of Valencia. Technical Secretary
- Asunción Gilsanz. Director of the Information Systems Department at the National Securities Market Commission
- Fernando González Urbaneja. Editor-in-Chief of *Consejeros* magazine
- Manuel Ortega. Head of the Balance Sheet Centre at the Bank of Spain
- Sonsoles Rubio. President of the Institute of Internal Auditors
- Carlos Sotillos. President of BDO
- Vicente Zubizarreta. Managing Partner of the Zubizarreta Group
- José Luis Lizcano. Managing Director of AECA. Secretary to the Jury