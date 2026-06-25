Lighthouse now covers 50 small-cap companies and highlights six stocks with high potential for 2026

Lighthouse’s model portfolio has delivered a return of 98.5% since its inception, compared with 88.6% for the IBEX 35. This year’s report highlights Adolfo Domínguez, Axon Partners Group, Deoleo, Inmobiliaria del Sur, Labiana and Libertas 7 for their business momentum and valuation indicators.

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

The independent analysis service of the Spanish Institute of Analysts, in collaboration with BME, has presented a new edition of ‘Ideas to Find Ideas’, its annual report on Spanish small-cap companies. Since Lighthouse began operations in 2018, it has covered 50 Spanish small- and micro-cap companies.

In this edition, Lighthouse focuses on Adolfo Domínguez, Axon Partners Group, Deoleo, Inmobiliaria del Sur, Labiana and Libertas 7 – companies in which it identifies indicators of particular interest from the perspective of business momentum and valuation. The report analyses the companies it covers and provides investors with tools to identify opportunities in a segment which, due to its smaller size, lower liquidity and limited coverage, often falls off the market’s radar. “These are just a few examples. We want Lighthouse to be seen as a useful tool for the market, as it shines a light on listed companies in the micro-cap segment – which are almost always unknown – and which frequently offer excellent investment ideas,” explains Alfredo Echevarría, Head of Research at Lighthouse.

Furthermore, Lighthouse’s model portfolio has delivered a return of 98.5% since its inception, outperforming the IBEX 35 by 88.6% – a performance that reinforces the role of independent analysis as a tool for providing visibility, depth and insight into the Spanish small-cap segment.

In this study, Lighthouse carries out an exhaustive analysis of the companies it covers with the aim of “providing institutional investors with everything they need to make an investment decision: independent financial projections in the greatest possible detail, a strategic analysis of each company, momentum, risks and, finally, valuation indicators”, emphasises Echevarría. He adds: “We do not make recommendations or provide target prices, but we do provide the key information so that investors can make their own decisions.”

Since the publication of its latest annual update in May 2025, Lighthouse has initiated coverage of a further five companies: Bytetravel, Ebro EV Motors, Deoleo, Redegal and Treelogic – stocks listed on both the Main Market and, in the case of Bytetravel, BME Growth and BME Scaleup.