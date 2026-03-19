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Risks in European property sector now more balanced; Merlin Properties upgraded to Overweight due to growth potential in data centres

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Merlin Properties new

Posted By: The Corner 19th March 2026

Morgan Stanley | Bart Gysens (analyst) revises down the bearish scenarios for the European property sector and maintains an Attractive view, although he highlights that risks are now more symmetrical. He ranks the sector according to five criteria: 1) impact of higher interest rates; 2) HALO characteristics (heavy assets with low obsolescence); 3) ability to go on the offensive and/or scope for self-correcting measures; 4) significant changes in fundamentals —such as shifts in pricing power between retail and logistics, with recent data showing a rise in e-commerce penetration—; and 5) relative valuation. He becomes more constructive on warehouses and upgrades Segro to Overweight. He also upgrades Merlin to OW, highlighting its growth potential in data centres, and adds selective exposure to retail by upgrading Hammerson to OW. In contrast, he is even more cautious on warehousing and downgrades Big Yellow to UW. Furthermore, he increases caution on rate-sensitive stocks, downgrading LondonMetric to UW and reiterating its UW ratings on Castellum and Fabeg.e.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.