Top Stories

3% fall in energy prices vs. August 2023 drives Eurozone’s new disinflationary advance

TOPICS:
IPC varios Eurozona.

Posted By: The Corner 22nd September 2024

Singular Bank: According to Eurostat’s final reading, in August the year-on-year rate of change of the Eurozone’s headline CPI stood at 2.2% (versus 2.6% in July), representing its lowest level in three years. In a situation in which monthly prices grew at a faster pace of 0.1% (versus 0.0% in July).

This new advance in the disinflationary process was driven by the fall in energy prices of 3.0% with respect to August 2023 (versus +1.2% year-on-year in July), while the year-on-year change in food, alcohol and tobacco remained stable at 2.3%. In contrast, services prices rose by 4.1% year-on-year (versus 4.0% year-on-year in July), partly driven by the summer season.

Against this background, core inflation remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 2.8% (versus 2.9% in July).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.