ACS (Hochtief) and Ferrovial (Budimex), contractors showing most interest in building terminal at Warsaw’s new airport

Posted By: The Corner 3rd June 2025

Link Securities | Investment in Poland’s Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (Central Communication Port) project includes the construction of a new international airport on the outskirts of Warsaw and the development of a large high-speed rail network connecting the facility with major Polish cities, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The investment in this programme amounts to around €30 billion, of which €1.2 billion will go towards the construction of a large airport terminal for which bids will be submitted by contractors including ACS (ACS) and Ferrovial (FER).

According to sources close to the Polish project developers, Ferrovial (through Budimex) and ACS (through Hochtief) have been the construction companies that have shown the most interest in building the new terminal designed by Foster + Partners. Other interested parties include the local company Mirbud and the Korean company Samsung.

