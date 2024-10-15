Banco Santander acquires CLM Fleet Management in UK, specialist in passenger car and commercial vehicle leasing management

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) has taken new steps to grow in the leasing business, which has become one of its strategic priorities and where it aims to stand out among the leaders in Europe, reports elEconomista.

The subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance has acquired CLM Fleet Management in the UK, a specialist in the integrated management of leasing for fleets of passenger cars and commercial vehicles for corporate clients, on which it will leverage to accelerate the pace.

With more than 10,000 vehicles under management, CLM Fleet Management is complementary to its current business, which is very focused on private customers, and has an emphasis on companies, where it wants to grow. More than 40 years old, the British firm was acquired by part of its management team in 2022 from the Maxxia Group, owned by Australia’s McMillan Shakespeare, which had taken the reins of the company in 2013 to strengthen its operations in the United Kingdom. The amount of Santander’s investment has not been disclosed.