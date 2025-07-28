Car sales in Europe fall 7.3% year-on-year in June: decline in combustion vehicles, EV sales up

Bankinter | Car sales fell by 7.3% year-on-year in June. This brings the cumulative decline for the year to 1.9% year-on-year, with 5.58 million units sold. In June, the decline in combustion vehicles (34.1% diesel and 25.4% petrol) stood out, while electric vehicles led the way (electric up 7.8%, non-plug-in hybrids 6.1% and plug-in hybrids 41.6%).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The decline in registrations gained momentum in June. The sector faces significant challenges in a context of low growth (GDP up 1.5% in Q1 2025). Among the main obstacles are tariff uncertainty and strong competition from Chinese manufacturers, which are gradually gaining market share in Europe.