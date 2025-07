Banco Sabadell | According to press reports, the president of Mexico is claiming more than $357 million (€305 million) from Iberdrola for damage to the thirteen combined cycle plants that Iberdrola sold to the state-owned entity Mexico Infrastructure Partners in 2024.

Assessment: Regardless of how this lawsuit ends, the amount is low for a company of Iberdrola’s size (0.3% of market capitalisation), so we do not see any material impact on the market.