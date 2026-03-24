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Car sales in Europe up 1.4% in February, easing year-to-date decline

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cars to export

Posted By: The Corner 24th March 2026

Bankinter | Car sales in Europe rose by 1.4% year-on-year in February. This moderates the year-to-date decline to 1.2%, with units sold exceeding 1.6 million. Plug-in hybrids led the growth (32.1%) for the month, followed by pure electric vehicles (20.6%) and non-plug-in hybrids (10.1%), whilst combustion engines declined (17.9% for petrol and 12.8% for diesel).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: A slight recovery in February (1.4%) following the sharp decline (3.9%) in the previous month. Sales of electrified vehicles are gaining momentum and increasing their market share. Specifically, pure electric vehicles now account for 18.8% of total registrations for 2026 as a whole (compared to 15.2% in 2025).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.