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FCC’s environmental subsidiary renews waste collection contract in Palm Beach, Florida, for another seven years, worth €113 million

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Posted By: The Corner 24th March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | FCC Environmental Services, a subsidiary of FCC Enviro, has renewed its waste collection and recycling contract for part of Palm Beach County, Florida, worth $130 million (€113 million). With this award, the Spanish company, which has been operating in the area since 2019, has now provided services to the county’s residents for 14 consecutive years through various contracts.

FCC Environmental Services plans to recruit 85 professionals, who will join the 120 staff already employed by the service, and who will support operations across the entire area. The service provision will involve more than 50 vehicles and pieces of equipment, ensuring continuity, efficiency and a reliable service for the communities served.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.