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Spain’s trade deficit stands at €4.01 billion in January, representing decrease of 35.2%

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Posted By: The Corner 25th March 2026

Link Securities | According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Spain’s trade deficit stood at €4.01 billion in January, representing a year-on-year decrease of 35.2%. This improvement was mainly due to the sharp fall in the energy deficit, which fell by nearly 50% thanks to a significant reduction in energy imports.

In January, Spanish exports of goods reached €28.927 billion, representing a 2.9% decrease compared with the same month in 2025. Meanwhile, imports stood at €32.937 billion, representing an 8.4% year-on-year fall.

Consequently, the coverage ratio, which measures the ratio of exports to imports, stood at 88%. This represents an improvement of five percentage points compared to January 2025, reflecting a greater balance in foreign trade transactions.

In January, the energy deficit fell by 49.2% to €1,736.2 million due to the 33.2% year-on-year decline in energy imports during the month. Meanwhile, the non-energy deficit fell by 18% year-on-year in January, to €2,273.8 million.

Among the most significant trading partners, it is worth noting that in January, Spanish imports fell from the US (down 22.8%), the UK (down 15.8%), Germany (down 1.8%) and France (down 1.2%), whilst they rose from China (up 0.9%). Meanwhile, with regard to Spanish exports, it should be noted that those destined for both the US (down 11.4%) and China (down 7.8%) fell.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.