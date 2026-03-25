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Home sales seem to be plateauing: 5% drop in January

TOPICS:
Spain home marketSpanish home market

Posted By: The Corner 25th March 2026

According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), home sales operations registered in Spain during the month of January decreased by 5.0% year-on-year, reaching a total of 57,489 units. Of the properties transferred through sale in January, 92.8% were open-market housing and 7.2% were subsidized (protected) housing. In year-on-year terms, the number of open-market home sales fell by 5.2%, while subsidized housing sales dropped by 2.6%.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that 23.6% of the homes transferred in January were new builds, while 76.4% were existing (used) properties. The number of transactions for new homes declined by 3.8% compared to January 2025, and used home operations fell by 5.4%.

However, this apparent slowdown in the real estate market remains to be confirmed in the coming months. Simultaneously, the INE reported that the number of mortgages constituted on dwellings in January rose to 40,273, a 6.3% increase compared to January 2025. The average amount for these operations was €165,677, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.6%.

For mortgages constituted on dwellings, the average interest rate was 2.87%, with an average term of 25 years. 33.3% of home mortgages were set at a variable rate, while 66.7% were fixed-rate. Meanwhile, the average initial interest rate was 2.92% for variable-rate home mortgages and 2.84% for fixed-rate ones.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.