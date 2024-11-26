Deoleo to request suspension of €89 million payment claimed from Carapelli Firenze and will appeal before Court of Cassation

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Shares in the Spanish olive oil company fell 6.09% on Friday. The company reported that Carapelli Firenze, its Italian subsidiary, has received from the Italian court of second instance the notification of an unfavourable ruling in relation to the tax claim linked to its dispute with Italian customs, which dates back to 2014. Deoleo adds that, once it has been notified of the full content of the ruling, Carapelli Firenze will request the suspension of payment of the amount claimed, which amounts to approximately €89 million (including estimated interest of €26 million), and will appeal the ruling to the Court of Cassation. The company reaffirms its legal position and claims to have “solid arguments” to support its defence with the aim of winning the lawsuit.