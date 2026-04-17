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Iberdrola, Naturgy and Endesa face new competition: JP Morgan enters direct electricity retail market in Spain via Sonnedix

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Posted By: The Corner 17th April 2026

Norbolsa | The renewable energy platform controlled by JPMorgan Asset Management is finalising a new strategic plan under which it intends to enter the direct electricity retail market. In addition to developing and managing renewable energy facilities, it will now also market its own and third-party electricity, competing with major electricity companies such as Iberdrola, Naturgy and Endesa.

Although it is an international platform with a presence in nine countries,Sonnedix is headquartered in Spain, where it began operations in 2010.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.