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With 62% of fuel requirements for 2026 already secured, Iberia ‘softens’ immediate impact of Iran conflict

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Posted By: The Corner 17th April 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Iberia’s Chairman and CEO, Marco Sansavini, explained that the airline has already secured 62% of its fuel for 2026, a hedging strategy that allows it to “mitigate” the immediate impact of the conflict in Iran. However, during his speech at the Wake Up, Spain! 2026 forum, Sansavini warned that if the crisis drags on, the price increase “will eventually become visible” in the company’s results. The executive also emphasised that aviation kerosene has doubled in price compared to pre-war levels, rising more sharply than Brent crude.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.