With 62% of fuel requirements for 2026 already secured, Iberia ‘softens’ immediate impact of Iran conflict

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Iberia’s Chairman and CEO, Marco Sansavini, explained that the airline has already secured 62% of its fuel for 2026, a hedging strategy that allows it to “mitigate” the immediate impact of the conflict in Iran. However, during his speech at the Wake Up, Spain! 2026 forum, Sansavini warned that if the crisis drags on, the price increase “will eventually become visible” in the company’s results. The executive also emphasised that aviation kerosene has doubled in price compared to pre-war levels, rising more sharply than Brent crude.