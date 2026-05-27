Top Stories

ECB already discussing need to raise interest rates at next meeting, regardless of whether US and Iran reach peace deal

TOPICS:
ECB bonds

Posted By: The Corner 27th May 2026

Report by Link Securities

Isabel Schnabel, a German member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, stated that the ECB should raise interest rates in June, even if peace negotiations with Iran result in an agreement. It should be noted that the ECB has kept its key interest rates unchanged for a year, but that inflation in the Eurozone stood at 3% in April, above the ECB’s 2% target. That is why Schnabel believes that the economic impact of the war and the energy crisis is already too great to ignore. In this regard, she noted that, even if peace is achieved immediately, the damage to energy infrastructure and supply chains has already been done. Schnabel stated that high energy prices are also beginning to affect the prices of other goods and services, creating the risk of an inflationary spiral that is difficult to control. Schnabel believes that at least one rate hike in June will likely be necessary, although she does not rule out further increases thereafter. Schnabel also stated that the ECB should not commit to any monetary policy moves, and that it will review its decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis, depending on the economic data.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.