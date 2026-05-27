22nd Medcap Forum: the importance of channelling savings into productive investment

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

More than 100 companies, alongside 170 national and international investors, are taking part in the 22nd Medcap Forum, which began yesterday and will run until Thursday, 28 May. Juan Flames, CEO of BME, opened the event by highlighting the challenging and worrying geopolitical situation, which the Spanish economy continues to face with a healthy growth rate.

IPOs are also making headway despite market volatility. BME has seen two significant listings on the main market and a further five on the growth markets in the first five months of the year. Similarly, during this same period, €2.14 billion has been raised through capital increases across BME’s markets, almost 11 times the amount generated by IPOs, which stood at €184 million.

Flames also highlighted the figures for corporate debt listings, which rose by 20% up to April compared with the same period in 2025. The outstanding balance on the MARF exceeds €10.8 billion.

The importance of channelling savings into productive investment, particularly in markets with significant potential such as Spain’s, is another of the themes that will shape this year’s Medcap Forum. In this regard, the CEO of BME highlighted two European initiatives moving in this direction. On the one hand, the Savings & Investment Account to encourage retail investor participation in capital markets. On the other hand, the MISP package, aimed at improving the integration and functioning of markets to mobilise more capital towards our companies.