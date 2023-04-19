EU agrees European Chip Bill – €43-billion investment planned to double region’s share of global chip production

Banca March : Negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council reached an agreement on Tuesday to approve the European Chip Act, which will aim to mobilise €43 billion of investment to double the weight of the European Union in the world production of this component. The agreement also broadens the type of facilities to be funded to include not only state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities but also those producing semiconductor manufacturing machines and chip design centres of excellence. It should be remembered that the EU currently produces 10% of the world’s chips and aims to reach 20% of global manufacturing by 2030, with the objective of increasing its strategic autonomy and reducing its dependence on external suppliers.