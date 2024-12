Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Eurocontrol successfully implemented, in collaboration with ATOS and Microsoft, the first digital platform for air traffic management in the public cloud. This platform uses digital technology developed by Indra (IDR) and is part of the Integrated Nerwork Management (iNM) programme, driving the digitisation of the systems that manage the European aviation network.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.