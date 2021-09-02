BBVA Returns To The Euro Stoxx 50 One Year Later

BBVA and Stellantis have been added to the Euro Stoxx 50, replacing Amadeus and Engie. These changes will be effective at the opening of trading on 20 September.

According to Bankinter analysts, “BBVA and Stellantis should rebound today, despite the fact that the session will probably be somewhat bearish, while Amadeus and Engie should fall back. And this same evolution could extend over several sessions. We estimate that some 27 index funds and ETFs with assets of EUR 42.2 billion replicate the Euro Stoxx 50, so they will start to execute these changes today.”

According to Bankinter, the impact “will be negative for Amadeus (AMS) (which we have just excluded from our 5 and 10 Stock Model Portfolios, although it remains in our 20 Stock Model Portfolio, but with a weighting we have reduced to 5% vs. 8% previously) and Engie (which we do not have in any of our Model Portfolios). Meanwhile it will be positive for BBVA (present in both our 3 Spanish Model Portfolios and our 2 European Model Portfolios) and Stellantis (not in any of our Model Portfolios). BBVA returns to the Euro Stoxx 50 one year after its exclusion, so its absence has been transitory.