CAF hydrogen bus subsidiary Solaris consolidates position in Europe with three new orders in Germany, Czechia and France worth €30 million

Link Securities | CAF subsidiary Solaris has announced three hydrogen bus deals for cities in Germany, the Czech Republic and France, with the overall volume awarded exceeding €30 million, Bolsamania.com reported yesterday. In this way, the company continues to consolidate its leadership in the European market as the largest manufacturer of hydrogen buses.

In Germany, the operator REVG Kerpen has chosen CAF to supply a total of 26 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. These vehicles will be equipped with 70 kW hydrogen fuel cells, which will also have Solaris High Power batteries to back up the operation of the units during peak demand in operation.

In addition, the Czech private transport company Martin Uher Bus will receive its first hydrogen buses, ten Urbino 12 hydrogen vehicles, which will run in the Central Bohemia region around Prague and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. This is the first Solaris hydrogen bus project in the region and the vehicles will be powered by hydrogen produced from 100% green electricity from the nearby Vrané nad Vltavou hydroelectric power plant. They will have to prove their efficiency in the difficult and rugged terrain around the town of Mníšek pod Brdy in the Prague-West Prague district.

Finally, Solaris continues to grow in one of its target markets, France, in this case with a project for the city of Belfort, where it will deliver eight hydrogen-powered articulated buses. The vehicles will be purchased by the public entity SMTC (Le Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun du Territoire de Belfort), which groups together the transport operators in the area, with the final operator being the Régie des Transports du Territoire de Belfort (RTTB), the entity that manages mobility in the region.