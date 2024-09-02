Cellnex buys six new NOS telecom tower sites in Portugal, bringing total to 6,400

Norbolsa | The company has strengthened its presence in Portugal by acquiring six new telecommunications tower sites from NOS, extending its partnership initiated in 2020. Through its subsidiary On Tower Portugal, Cellnex already manages some 6,400 sites across the country. The transaction is pending approval by the Portuguese Competition Authority.

Under the agreement, Cellnex and NOS have signed an initial 15-year contract, extendable to successive additional 15-year periods, under which NOS would continue to use the sites to be operated by Cellnex, locating its voice and data signal transmission equipment there.