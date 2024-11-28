Top Stories

EC says euro area fiscal stance to be 0.29% of GDP tighter in 2025 than in 2024

Norbolsa: EU fiscal plan: The European Commission reported that France’s 2025 draft budget and medium-term plan to reduce public debt are in line with EU rules (it is projected to have a budget deficit of 6.1% of GDP this year and by 2025 aims to reduce it to 4% and then bring it below the EU limit of 3% in 2029), while the Netherlands’ spending plans are high.

The European Commission noted that the euro area’s fiscal stance will be 0.29% of GDP tighter in 2025 than in 2024, in line with the ECB’s warning about fiscal fragility in some countries despite improving debt ratios.

