Europe | Price Cap On Power

Posted By: The Corner 19th September 2022

BBVA Research | European Commission proposals (here) to mitigate the impact of electricity price inflation on households disposable income and business costs must consider how they affect security of supply and decarbonization.
Key points
• While what is ultimately approved remains to be seen, the demand reduction target through saving incentives, above all at peak hours when gas comes into the market and determines prices, is extremely positive.
• There is also a proposal to redistribute the outcome from the power market through a cap on the revenues of companies that are producing “lower cost” electricity and a tax on “higher cost” electricity (fossil fuels, and not only for electricity), so they can benefit households and SMEs.
• This is commendable and particularly effective to the extent that : i) the support is directed to vulnerable households and exposed companies; and ii) the solidarity contributions and caps on revenues do not jeopardize long-term profitability, and whit it future investment decisions to decarbonize.
• What’s next after the emergency? First, interconnection capacity between national electricity markets must be expanded so we can truly get to a single European electricity market.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.