Eurozone achieves trade surplus of €15 billion with rest of world in April, compared to €11.1 billion deficit in April 2023

Link Securities | Eurostat published yesterday that, according to its first estimate of the data, the Eurozone goods trade balance reached a surplus of €15,000 million with the rest of the world in April, compared to a deficit of €11,100 million in April 2023.

In April, exports of goods from the Eurozone to the rest of the world amounted to €247.6 billion, an increase of 14.0% year-on-year. For their part, imports from the rest of the world amounted to €232.5 billion, an increase of 1.8% compared with April 2023.