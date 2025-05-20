Eurozone final CPI confirms 2.2% in April and core rate 2.7% due to 4% rebound in services

CdM| The year-on-year inflation rate in the Eurozone remained stable in April at 2.2%, while in the European Union as a whole the rate moderated by one tenth of a percentage point compared to March, to 2.4% year-on-year, according to the second reading published on Monday by Eurostat and reported by Europa Press.

According to data from the statistical office for the Eurozone, in April the price of energy recorded a year-on-year fall of 3.6%, compared with a 1% decline in the previous month, while the cost of fresh food rose by 4.9% year-on-year, compared with 4.2% in March.

Meanwhile, non-energy industrial goods rose by 0.6% year-on-year, in line with the previous month, but the cost of services rebounded, rising by 4%, compared with 3.5% in March, the highest rise since November 2024.

Thus, excluding the impact of energy, the year-on-year inflation rate in the Eurozone in April was 2.8%, three tenths of a percentage point higher than in March. The underlying inflation rate, which in addition to energy prices also excludes fresh food, alcohol and tobacco, rose by 2.7% from 2.4% in March.

Among the EU-27, the lowest annual rates were recorded in France (0.9%), Cyprus (1.4%) and Denmark (1.5%). By contrast, the highest rates were recorded in Romania (4.9%), Estonia (4.4%) and Hungary (4.2%).

Compared with March 2025, annual inflation decreased in thirteen Member States, remained stable in three and increased in eleven.

In the case of Spain, the harmonised inflation rate in April remained stable at 2.2%, in line with the euro area average.