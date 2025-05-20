Top Stories

Spain to grow 2.6% in 2025 after public debt (103.5% of GDP) increases 3.3%

TOPICS:
Spanish economy general

Posted By: The Corner 20th May 2025

The Bank of Spain (BoE) published yesterday that the debt of all public administrations in Spain rose in March to €1.667 trillion. Compared to February, Spanish public debt grew by 1.3%, which represents an increase of €21.263 billion. In the last 12 months, Spanish public debt has grown in absolute terms by 3.3%, equivalent to €52.729 billion. This figure contrasts with the 2.6% growth expected for Spanish GDP by the European Commission for this fiscal year of 2025.

In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), public debt closed March at 103.5%, compared to 101.8% in December 2024 (annual closing), according to the Excessive Deficit Protocol. In March 2024, the weight of public debt on GDP was 106.3%.

By administration, it is worth noting that the debt of the Central State Administration stood at €1.518 trillion, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.0%, equivalent to €59.096 billion. Compared to February, this debt grew by 1.4%. For their part, the debt of the Autonomous Communities (CCAA) grew by 2.8% year-on-year, to €338.040 billion. Compared to February, this debt increased by €1.989 billion. In contrast, the debt of the municipalities has decreased by 1.1% in the last year, to €22.897 billion. Compared to February, this debt increased in March by €334 million.

Finally, it should be noted that the debt of Social Security increased in March by 8.6% year-on-year, to €126.174 billion, an increase of around €10 billion, due to loans granted by the State to the General Treasury of Social Security to finance its budget imbalance. This debt remained stable in March compared to February.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.