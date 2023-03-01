Fourteen European stock exchanges plan to provide information jointly

F.R. : Fourteen European stock exchange groups present in 26 EU Member States, including Six -BME-, Euronext, or Nasdaq, have announced a “joint initiative to participate in the future selection process for the provision of a CT (Consolidated Tape) for equity information in the European Union”. The CT is an electronic system for real-time dissemination of quotes and trading volumes, among other information.

The project, for which no dates or deadlines have been indicated, will contribute to the development of the European Commission’s Capital Markets Union.