Top Stories

German consumer confidence worsens to -21.8 points in July versus -19.5 expected against -21.0 earlier

TOPICS:
alemania berlin ampelmann

Posted By: The Corner 28th June 2024

Bankinter: Consumer confidence worsens to -21.8 in July versus -19.5 expected against -21.0 previous (revised from -20.9).

Analysis: The index that measures Consumer Confidence interrupts the improvement trend of the previous four months in an environment marked by the rebound in Inflation (+2.4% in May versus +2.2% before). This is not a good sign, it confirms the weakness of the German economy, something that is also seen in the latest activity indicators – IFO indicator in the contraction zone and June Composite PMI at 50.6 points versus 52.4 before – with the ZEW Confidence index down.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.