Bankinter : August CPI (final) confirms moderation: +6.1% vs +6.1% estimate and preliminary vs +6.2% previously. In month-on-month terms +0.3%, same as estimated, preliminary and previous.

Assessment: Unchanged and representing a new moderation in the price level. This is good news as it takes pressure off the ECB to keep tightening its monetary policy. The downside is the entrenchment of underlying inflationary pressures above +5%.