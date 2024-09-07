Top Stories

Germany’s industrial production plunges in July to -5.3% year-on-year vs. -3.7% previously, and -2.4% month-on-month vs. +1.7% previously

TOPICS:
industria central alemania

Posted By: The Corner 7th September 2024

Bankinter: German industrial production data was released this morning: -5.3% year-on-year vs. -3.5% estimated and -3.7% previous (revised from -4.1%). Month-on-month -2.4% in July vs. -0.5% estimated and +1.7% previously (revised from +1.4%).

On the other hand, the Trade Balance came in at €16.8 bn in July vs. €20.9 bn estimated and €20.4 bn previous. Exports +1.7% vs +1.1% estimated and -3.4% previous. Imports +5.4% vs. +0.7% estimated and +0.2% previous (revised from +0.3%).

Market research team’s view: Mixed data, showing lower manufacturing activity, but with stronger demand, both domestic and foreign. Should have a neutral impact on the stock market, awaiting US employment data.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.