Germany’s industrial production plunges in July to -5.3% year-on-year vs. -3.7% previously, and -2.4% month-on-month vs. +1.7% previously

Bankinter: German industrial production data was released this morning: -5.3% year-on-year vs. -3.5% estimated and -3.7% previous (revised from -4.1%). Month-on-month -2.4% in July vs. -0.5% estimated and +1.7% previously (revised from +1.4%).

On the other hand, the Trade Balance came in at €16.8 bn in July vs. €20.9 bn estimated and €20.4 bn previous. Exports +1.7% vs +1.1% estimated and -3.4% previous. Imports +5.4% vs. +0.7% estimated and +0.2% previous (revised from +0.3%).

Market research team’s view: Mixed data, showing lower manufacturing activity, but with stronger demand, both domestic and foreign. Should have a neutral impact on the stock market, awaiting US employment data.