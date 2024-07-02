Top Stories

Lagarde opens ECB annual forum in Sintra, and says economy’s “soft landing not yet guaranteed”

The Corner

Banca March: Christine Lagarde opens the ECB’s annual forum in Sintra, warning that “the soft landing of the economy is not yet guaranteed”. The head of the monetary authority has asked for more time to make sure that the risks that could push inflation above the 2% target have passed, indicating that the strength of the labour market gives them some room to gather more information, stressing the message of taking each decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

She also specified that they are data-dependent, with a general perspective, which differs from being dependent on specific data. On the other hand, chief economist Philip Lane remarked on the importance of services inflation to remit, establishing it as the exception in the trend.

