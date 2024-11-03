M3 money supply in euro area rises 3.2% in September, up from 2.9% previously

Money supply in the EurozoneLink Securities | The ECB reported on Friday that the M3 money supply in the Eurozone increased by 3.2% in the month of September at an annual rate, to €16,549 billion. The growth rate exceeded the 2.9% growth rate it had reached in September, which was the reading expected by FactSet consensus analysts. The ECB also published that bank lending to households in the Eurozone increased by 0.7% year-on-year to EUR 6.9 billion in September (up 0.6% in August). September’s year-on-year growth rate was the fastest for this variable since October 2023. Loans to enterprises increased by 1.1% year-on-year in September to €5.16 billion (up 0.8% in August). Overall credit growth to the private sector, which covers both households and non-financial corporations, rebounded to 1.6% in September from 1.5%.