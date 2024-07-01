Top Stories

Money supply in Eurozone reactivates with +1.6% annual growth, 3/10 of a percentage point higher than previous month

TOPICS:
euros recurso

Posted By: The Corner 1st July 2024

Banca March: In the euro zone, the money supply is showing signs of recovery while the battery of confidence indicators in the region shows a slowdown. In May, money supply (M3) accelerated more than expected, growing +1.6% year-on-year, three-tenths of a percentage point higher than in the previous month and with credit granting also picking up. In particular, loans to non-financial companies advanced +0.3% year-on-year, the same pace of growth as that of loans to households -in both cases, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month-. These figures point to an incipient improvement in financial conditions in the euro zone.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.