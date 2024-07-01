Money supply in Eurozone reactivates with +1.6% annual growth, 3/10 of a percentage point higher than previous month

Banca March: In the euro zone, the money supply is showing signs of recovery while the battery of confidence indicators in the region shows a slowdown. In May, money supply (M3) accelerated more than expected, growing +1.6% year-on-year, three-tenths of a percentage point higher than in the previous month and with credit granting also picking up. In particular, loans to non-financial companies advanced +0.3% year-on-year, the same pace of growth as that of loans to households -in both cases, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month-. These figures point to an incipient improvement in financial conditions in the euro zone.