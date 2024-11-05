Ryanair profit down 18% as fares fall 10%; outlook for next quarter more positive

Norbolsa | Results for its first half year ending in September and covering the entire summer season show an 18% fall in profit after tax and a 10% drop in fares.

On the other hand, the comments for the next quarter are somewhat more positive, pointing out that the fall in tariffs is moderating and will probably be below 5%.

In any case, Boeing’s lower aircraft deliveries mean it is lowering its passenger growth forecast for the year, expecting 210 million passengers compared to 215 million previously.