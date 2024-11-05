Top Stories

Ryanair profit down 18% as fares fall 10%; outlook for next quarter more positive

TOPICS:
ryanair aviones

Posted By: The Corner 5th November 2024

Norbolsa | Results for its first half year ending in September and covering the entire summer season show an 18% fall in profit after tax and a 10% drop in fares.

On the other hand, the comments for the next quarter are somewhat more positive, pointing out that the fall in tariffs is moderating and will probably be below 5%.

In any case, Boeing’s lower aircraft deliveries mean it is lowering its passenger growth forecast for the year, expecting 210 million passengers compared to 215 million previously.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.