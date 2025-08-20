Top Stories

Eurozone current account balance shows €36 billion surplus, up €4 billion on previous month

Posted By: The Corner 20th August 2025

Link Securities | According to data published on Tuesday by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Eurozone current account balance recorded a surplus of €36 billion in June, an increase of €4 billion compared to the previous month. In June, surpluses were recorded in goods (€23 billion), services (€16 billion) and primary income (€14 billion).

In seasonally adjusted terms, the current account surplus rose to €35.8 billion in June, from €31.8 billion in the previous month.

In the 12 months to June 2025, the euro area current account balance showed a surplus of €318 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP), down from €386 billion (2.6% of euro area GDP) a year earlier. This decrease was mainly due to the transition from a surplus (€43 billion) to a deficit (€7 billion) in primary income, but also to a larger deficit in secondary income (which rose from €168 billion to €186 billion) and a reduction in the surplus in services income (which fell from €158 billion to €144 billion). These results were partly offset by a higher surplus in goods income (which rose from €354 billion to €367 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit in secondary income (€17 billion).

