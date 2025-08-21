Eurozone annual inflation remains at 2%

CdM | The annual inflation rate in the eurozone was 2% in July 2025, stable compared to June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.6%. Annual inflation in the European Union was 2.4% in July 2025, up from 2.3% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.8%. These figures were published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Cyprus (0.1%), France (0.9%) and Ireland (1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (6.6%), Estonia (5.6%) and Slovakia (4.6%). Compared with June 2025, annual inflation fell in eight Member States, remained stable in six and rose in thirteen.

In July 2025, the largest contribution to the annual inflation rate in the euro area came from services (up 1.46 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (up 0.63 pp), non-energy industrial goods (up 0.18 pp) and energy (down 0.23 pp).