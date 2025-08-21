Top Stories

BBVA places €1 billion in senior non-preferred green bonds

Posted By: The Corner 21st August 2025

CdM | BBVA has placed €1 billion in senior non-preferred green bonds with a ten-year maturity on Wednesday, maturing in 2035. Demand for the bonds peaked at €2.9 billion, reflecting investor appetite for this type of green-labelled product. At the close of the issue, the price was set at mid-swap plus 108 basis points, significantly below the initial price (mid-swap plus 135 basis points). This is the lowest spread on a ten-year SNP executed since 2021 by a financial institution in southern Europe.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.