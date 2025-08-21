BBVA places €1 billion in senior non-preferred green bonds

CdM | BBVA has placed €1 billion in senior non-preferred green bonds with a ten-year maturity on Wednesday, maturing in 2035. Demand for the bonds peaked at €2.9 billion, reflecting investor appetite for this type of green-labelled product. At the close of the issue, the price was set at mid-swap plus 108 basis points, significantly below the initial price (mid-swap plus 135 basis points). This is the lowest spread on a ten-year SNP executed since 2021 by a financial institution in southern Europe.