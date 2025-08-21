Iberdrola to build new agrovoltaic plant in Álava as part of ‘Vitoria-Gasteiz: Laboratory City’ programme

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Spanish utility company will build a new agrovoltaic plant in Álava with the aim of promoting the cultivation of apples for the production of high-quality cider and generating renewable electricity in the Basque Country.

According to Iberdrola, the project will be developed on land donated by the Vitoria City Council as part of the municipal programme ‘Vitoria-Gasteiz: Laboratory City’.

Meanwhile, a leading analysis firm raised Iberdrola’s target price to €17.50 per share from €14 and reiterated its recommendation to hold the stock in its portfolio.

Iberdrola: Reduce, target price €17.3 per share.