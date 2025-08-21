Top Stories

UK inflation remains high due to pressure from services, complicating BoE’s position

TOPICS:
reino unido libra

Posted By: The Corner 21st August 2025

Bankinter | CPI (July): 3.8% year-on-year versus 3.7% expected and 3.6% previously. Underlying: 3.8% versus 3.7% expected and previously.

Bankinter analysis team’s view: Inflation remains high, pressured by services (+ 5.0% versus 4.8% expected and 4.7% previously) and complicates the BoE’s position, which faces a cooling economy and labour market in an environment of high prices. Inflationary pressures have increased in recent months, reaching 3.8% in July versus 2.6% in March. The BoE expects this trend to continue until September, reaching 4% and then moderating, although more slowly than initially expected, with the return to the BoE’s target of 2% delayed until Q3 2027 (versus 2Q2027 previously). The BoE will maintain its path of monetary easing, but in a gradual and cautious manner due to the current uncertainty (increased trade tensions with the US and a possible tax hike included in Rachel Reeves’ tax reform). The unemployment rate stood at 4.7% in June 2025 versus 4.2% in the same month of 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.