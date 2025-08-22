Telefónica: doubts about possible capital increase punish stock by 4.81%

CdM | Doubts about a possible capital increase by Telefónica punished the stock by 4.81%, recording the worst performance in the index. According to vozpopuli.com, TELEFÓNICA (TEF) is considering the possibility of carrying out a capital increase, which would be approved in the coming weeks. The operation, according to this media outlet, would have the support of the main shareholders: the State, through SEPI; the Saudi operator STC and CriteriaCaixa.

Although TEF has not commented on the matter, market sources have indicated that the operator has already contacted several investment banks to design the operation. The capital increase is in line with the new strategy led by the chairman, Marc Murtra, who is committed to positioning TEF as a leading operator in Europe through corporate consolidation moves.