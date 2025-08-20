Top Stories

Spanish public debt falls to 103.4% of GDP in June, standing at €1.691 trillion

CdM | Public administration debt stood at 103.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in June, down 1.9 percentage points from a year ago, according to data from the Excessive Deficit Protocol (PDE) published by the Bank of Spain.

In absolute terms, the debt balance stood at €1.691 trillion in June, with an interannual growth rate of 4%.

By subsector, the State debt balance stood at €1.534 trillion, with an interannual increase of 4.5%, representing 93.9% of GDP. For other central government units, the balance was €35 billion (2.1% of GDP), representing a decrease of 8.9% compared to the previous year’s figure.

With regard to regional administrations, the debt of the autonomous communities stood at €342.663 billion in June 2025, equivalent to 21% of GDP, with a year-on-year variation of 1.5%, while the debt of local authorities stood at €23.394 billion in June (1.4% of GDP), 0.6% lower than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the debt balance of the social security administrations stood at €126.178 billion, 8.6% more than a year earlier and corresponding to 7.7% of GDP.

On the other hand, the consolidated debt of the public administrations as a whole, i.e. the debt held by the different subsectors that make up this sector, stood at €371 billion, an increase of 3.4% on the previous year, representing 22.7% of GDP.

By instrument and maturity, debt issued in long-term securities recorded year-on-year growth of 4.6%, while loans with a maturity of over one year fell by 0.5% compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, short-term instruments showed a positive year-on-year variation rate of 3.8% in this month.

