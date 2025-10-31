Eurozone Economic Sentiment rises 1.2 points to 96.8 in October despite crisis in France and delays in reforms in Germany

Singular Bank | According to the European Commission, in the final reading for October, the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose 1.2 points to 96.8 points, despite political uncertainty in France and delays in the Merz government’s reforms in Germany. This development was mainly driven by a notable rebound in confidence in the industrial, construction and retail sectors.

